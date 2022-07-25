Powerful German Air Force paints fighter jet with flags of other countries; know the reason





The German Air Force, Luftwaffe, painted one of their Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets with a special and eye-catching livery, alluding to three war exercises in which he will participate in August in Asia and Oceania. On social media, the powerful force posted a video showing the plane’s preparation in the paint shop, which resulted in the flags of Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia stylized on the wings.

The reason for such action is due to the fact that, on August 15the German Air Force moves to the Indo-Pacific region with a group of several aircraft, thus demonstrating its operational readiness: six Eurofighters, four Airbus A400M and three A330 MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport) will have the task to reach Singapore in just 24 hours, fulfilling the mission called “Rapic Pacific”.

From Germany, the route passes through Italy, Greece, Israel and Jordan to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. There the pilots change. The second part of the transfer takes place across the Gulf of Oman, India, the Bay of Bengal and Singapore. After that, the aircraft group will then be transferred to Darwin, where the Luftwaffe will participate in two other international exercises.





With the subsequent deployment of a group in Australia and participation in two international exercises there, the German Air Force is testing its interoperability with Allies inside and outside NATO in the Indo-Pacific.

During the air combat exercise Pitch Black, Eurofighters will practice air strikes and defense in formations with their international partners. The Eurofighters will be deployed in air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. After that, in the multinational naval combat exercise Kakadu, the partners will also train in ship protection. About 250 Air Force soldiers are involved.

Before returning to Germany, German units practice alongside the Singapore Air Force and visit allies in Japan and South Korea. The two short visits also serve to deepen relations with military partners.

With the Indo-Pacific Guidelines, the German Government has paved the way for engagement in the region that is important to its interests. The Defense Ministry and the Bundeswehr said they support the strategy of strengthening international cooperation structures in the Indo-Pacific.

