PP 11 years! Azul joins the party and offers up to 90% bonus on point transfers to TudoAzul

We continue with the celebrations of 11th birthday of PP with special offers! 🎉 The All blue is offering up to 90% of bonus in credit card points transfers. The campaign, which includes all financial partners, with the exception of CAIXA, is valid until Wednesday (27).

90% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul or Clube Livelo*;

70% bonus – other TudoAzul customers.

*It is worth mentioning that the eligibility for the promotion of Clube Livelo subscribers is exclusive to the transfer of Livelo points.

How to participate

Register on the promotion page until 07/27/2022; After registering, transfer your points until 07/27/2022; Receive your bonus within 10 business days.

Additional bonus for time at Clube TudoAzul

In addition, Clubes TudoAzul subscribers can receive up to an additional 20% bonus depending on the time of membership of the club, according to the rules below:

+ 5% bonus – Clube TudoAzul subscribers for more than 6 months;

+ 10% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul plans 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 and 5,000 for more than 1 year;

+ 20% bonus – subscribers to Clube TudoAzul plans 10,000 and 20,000 for more than 1 year.

The additional bonus for membership time at Clube TudoAzul has a limit of 20,000 points per year. It’s worth keeping an eye out if you’ve taken advantage of previous promotions.

Important informations

The promotion is not valid for Azul Itaucard cards (co-branded);

The promotion does not include transfers from CAIXA;

Bonus points will be credited within 10 working days after the end of the campaign;

Bonus points are valid for two years;

Qualifying points for tier upgrade will be considered at the standard ratio (15:1) only on the amount of points transferred, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification count;

The cumulative bonus limit is 20,000 points per year;

C6 Experience VIP Level customers who register for promotion 6718OPC600, effective from 04/11 to 12/31/22, are not eligible for the bonus offered in this campaign, which is not a cumulative offer to C6 Bank customers.

This week Azul officially joins the PP with this great exclusive promotion for our readers. For those who have accumulated points on the card, this can be a great opportunity to transfer them to TudoAzul. Remembering that the campaign includes all program partners, except CAIXA.

Thinking about participating? Keep an eye out for this celebratory week of ours because it’s just getting started! 👀

For more information, visit the promotion page.