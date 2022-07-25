Pregnant woman is found dead at home with her 8-month-old daughter; companion is the prime suspect | Sao Paulo

A 34-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in the Sé region, downtown São Paulo, this Sunday (24). Next to the body, the victim’s eight-month-old daughter was inside the crib, showing signs of dehydration and malnutrition.
Neighbors and friends of Sandra Maria de Sousa Silva decided to use a locksmith to open the apartment door due to the girl’s disappearance since the last contact they had with her, on Friday (22), and the strong odor coming from the property.
The victim’s relatives told the report that she was one month pregnant. (see video above).
The victim of femicide, Sandra Maria de Sousa, found dead in an apartment in the Sé region, downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
According to the Military Police, Sandra was found lifeless, on top of the bed, with marks of aggression, blood in the region of the nose and head and two perforations, which appeared to be from some type of bladed weapon.
“We found out about it through a friend of hers, who called me earlier asking if she was with me, at my house. I told her she wasn’t, then she said she would come to the house to see what had happened because she already had two days that she was missing”, said the victim’s sister.
Sandra’s daughter was also found at the scene. The eight-month-old was in a crib, next to the bed, showing signs that she had not been fed for some time and bruised all over her body.. She was rescued and taken to a local emergency room.
Bruises found on the 8-month-old child found next to her mother’s body in downtown São Paulo, after a femicide recorded by the police. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Police believe that the bruises and marks found on the body are the result of the baby’s attempts to leave the crib.
The case was registered as a femicide at the 1st Police Station for the Defense of Women, in Cambuci. The main suspect is Sandra’s partner, a Colombian named Davi Rodrigues, who was seen by neighbors leaving the girl’s apartment on Friday (22) with bags in hand.
“She had videotaped me on Friday, her mouth was kind of bruised and this man was there at her house with her. I asked if he had hit her, but she said no,” the sister reported.
The suspect in the crime is being sought by the police.
