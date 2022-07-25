President says he dreams of Messi’s return to the club

The current president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, did not hide the desire to still see Lionel Messi wearing the shirt of the Catalan team.

In an interview with ESPN journalist Carolina de la Salas, the manager highlighted the club’s “responsibility” in repatriating the Argentine, who has played for PSG since last year.

“I believe, hope and wish that the Messi chapter has not yet ended at Barca,” Laporta began in his statement.

“I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that this chapter, which is still open, has a moment in which it can do what it should have done. And that it ends much more splendidly than it was. I feel indebted to Messi”, concluded the president.

Last year, Barcelona announced Messi’s departure due to “economic and structural obstacles”. The Spanish club had been seeking to reduce the salary sheet so as not to exceed the financial fair play imposed by La Liga, the entity that organizes the Spanish Championship, and formalize Messi’s permanence. The action, however, was not completed.

In a farewell event at Camp Nou, the Argentine was moved as soon as he started to speak and said he was “not prepared” to receive the news that a renewal was not possible. Shortly after, the player signed with PSG.