producer, see what will move the market this week

Follow below the facts that should deserve the attention of the soybean market this week. The tips are from Safras Consultoria analyst, Luiz Fernando

Gutierrez Roque.

– the soy market remains focused on climate maps on the North American producing belt for the development of new crop crops. At the same time, players follow the movements of Chinese demand in the international market, as well as the financial side, which remains quite hectic.

– The weather over the US producer belt continues to be the main variable in the soybean market. The last few weeks were not very favorable for the development of plants due to the low level of humidity and high temperatures that were registered in most of the main producing states. This fact culminated in 4 consecutive weeks in which crop conditions worsened.

– It is possible that the next weekly report of the USDA, which will be released next Monday (25), shows a further worsening in conditions. Despite this, climate maps now point to a wetter climate and milder temperatures next week, which should be favorable, preventing further deterioration of conditions.

– Anyway, it is important to point out that it is still too early for any definitions about the productive potential of the plants, since most of the crops are still in the initial stage of development, not yet reaching the decisive stages. If the weather improves going forward, the plants can deliver great yields.

– With the area currently estimated, the North American productive potential is more than 122 million tons. There is still room for adjustments in the area, as part of the producers seem not to have delivered to the USDA, in a timely manner, their reports/registers of planted area. It is possible to see some positive adjustment in the size of the sown area in the next USDA monthly report, which will be released on August 12th. This fact can increase the North American productive potential.

– This past week, new US soybean sales to China were announced, which is a plus point for Chicago. We expect that with the advance of the development of the new crop crops, more sales will be announced.

– Risk aversion in the international financial market continues to weigh heavily on investments in variable income, which includes commodities. The risk of recession, global inflation and rising interest rates in major economies scares investors, which brings additional negative weight to Chicago. This factor must continue to be closely monitored, as its weight may not be small.