Pronampe released from THIS date

Starting next Monday (25), micro and small Brazilian companies will be able to access the new phase of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe). Data on the subject were published in a specific ordinance in the Official Gazette (DOU) on July 18 by the Ministry of Economy.

This new phase of adhesions will allow all Brazilian micro and small entrepreneurs to formalize their adhesion to the credit program between July 25 of this year (2022) and December 31, 2024. It is worth mentioning that the program includes the individual microentrepreneur (MEI) .

Pronampe released! See what it takes to participate

To gain access to special credit for the developing business sector, companies must share financial data related to invoicing through the government’s e-CAC system.

According to information from the Ministry of Economy, R$ 50 billion will be earmarked for the promotion of micro and small businesses. The loan will have a maximum grace period of 11 months to start erasing and can be divided into up to 48 installments. The interest rate corresponds to the current Selic rate of 13.25% plus another 6%.

Only micro-enterprises that receive up to R$360,000 or small companies with a maximum turnover of R$4.8 million can access the credit. Keep in mind that business revenue data is for the year prior to hiring.

See too: PRONAMPE: Ministry of Economy announces START date, check

What is the Pronampe request limit?

Another data that must be taken into account concerns the limit of operations allowed by the rules. Thus, companies that have been in operation for less than one year may be entitled to a limit of 50% of the capital. However, the established standard follows the rule of not exceeding 30% of gross revenue.

All borrowed amounts may be used for investments in the business itself. This implies isolated or associated working capital, improvements, purchase of raw materials, expansion, etc. It is not allowed to use the money to pay the distribution of profits and dividends to the partners and participants of the enterprise.

See too: APPROVED Microcredit: See how to request up to BRL 3,000 instantly in the app

What is Pronampe?

The National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) was created in May 2020 as a way to combat or minimize the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for micro and small businesses in Brazil. However, in 2021, the measure became a permanent action by the federal government.

All information and step-by-step instructions for applying for credit through Pronampe can be obtained from the Ministry of Economy, as well as the gov.br portal and the e-CAC platform, also available on the Federal Revenue website.