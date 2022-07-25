Pronampe’s new phase starts today (25); find out how to get a loan and which banks offer the line

With the proposal to relieve the entrepreneur during the pandemic, the government announced a new cycle of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (pronampe), which takes effect from this Monday (25).

In this new cycle of the program, entrepreneurs will be able to contract credit at qualified financial institutions until December 31, 2024.

The Pronampe resource should be used for investments in the business – such as the acquisition of machinery and equipment -, working capital, as well as the payment of employees’ salaries and bills such as water, electricity and rent.

According to Sebrae, this phase of the program has the potential to serve more than 20 million companies and micro-entrepreneurs, which represent 98% of the country’s businesses.

But the credit line, created in May 2020 with very low rates – with interest around 3.5%, when the Selic was still at 1.25% per year, plus a rate of 1.25% per year –, may not be that much more attractive.

Even so, the Pronampe rate is still below the average for small businesses. According to Sebrae, traditional lines of credit operated at rates of 34% per year in March this year.

In this new round of Pronampe, the interest rate will be the Selic – currently at 13.25% per year – plus 6%. That is, loans will have a rate of 19.25% per year, at most.

The expectation is that the new Pronampe grants between R$ 30 billion and R$ 50 billion by December.

How to get the Pronampe loan?

To have access to the line of credit, it is necessary to be an individual micro-entrepreneur, micro-enterprise or small business with annual gross revenue of up to R$ 4.8 million, based on the year prior to the contract.

Company size Annual Gross Revenue Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) Equal to or less than BRL 81 thousand Microenterprise (ME) Equal to or less than BRL 360 thousand Small Business (EPP) More than BRL 360 thousand and less than BRL 4.8 million

In addition, the credit funding limit varies according to the “age” of the company:

Companies with less than one year, the loan limit will be up to 50% of the capital stock or up to 30% of the average of the annual gross revenue since the beginning of the business activities – whichever is more advantageous;

Companies with a year or more can take out the loan with a limit of up to 30% of annual gross revenue.

Following these criteria, the hiring limit is R$ 150 thousand per CNPJ.

Pronampe has a grace period of 11 months, and entrepreneurs have up to 48 months to pay off the debt.

It is worth mentioning that the interest rate on the credit line is the Selic value, in this case 13.25% per year, plus 6% per year.

How to get credit

In addition to the size of the company and to apply for the loan through Pronampe, it is necessary for the interested party to share the business data with the bank through the Federal Revenue website. Check out the step-by-step below:

Access the e-CAC

The entrepreneur must access the e-cac portal of the Federal Revenue Service, click here, and log in through gov.br, with the CPF of the company representative. Click on “others” on the top tab.

Select the option “Authorize data sharing” and then “New data sharing authorization”.

Inform data

Select the option “Company billing information” and enter your Company’s CNPJ and calendar year 2021.

Select the authorization term

This is the period for which the financial institution can consult the information shared for the release of credit by Pronampe.

Enter the details of the desired financial institution

Search by the name of the desired financial institution or by the CNPJ, which is always available on the bank’s official website.

Authorization

Click on “authorize” and enter the numerical code received in the GOV.BR app.

Finally, Pronampe can be contracted via internet banking or at branches of registered banks or financial bodies.

Which banks are eligible for Pronampe?

In all, nine financial institutions are qualified for Pronampe, they are:

Bank of Brazil;

Bancoob (Sicoob);

Badesul;

Amazon Bank (Basa);

Development Bank of Minas Gerais (BDMG);

Banco do Nordeste (BNB);

Federal Savings Bank;

Itaú Unibanco;

Sicredi.

Finally, those who have already contracted Pronampe in another round, in the period until December 31, 2021, can request an extension of the installments by up to 12 months.

