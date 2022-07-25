Pronampe’s new round starts this Monday (25)

Starting this Monday (25), small business owners will be able to apply for credit by the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe), which intends to lend R$50 billion to the category in this new phase.

According to information from the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, financing can be made until December 31, 2024.

To apply for credit in this new round, the interested company must authorize the sharing of its billing data, available at the Federal Revenue Service, with the bank where Pronampe will be contracted.

This is one of the changes approved by President Jair Bolsonaro, who in May signed a bill amending some of the program’s rules. Among the main changes is the inclusion of individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and medium-sized companies.

Data authorization needs to be done through the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) portal, remembering that it is now necessary to have a silver or gold registration on the Gov.br platform.

How to apply for Pronampe?

The first step for companies interested in joining Pronampe is to allow data sharing with financial institutions through the Sistema Compartilha, of the Federal Revenue Service.

The process is done entirely online, on the e-CAC website. On the platform, just click on “Authorize data sharing”.

Once the information is shared, the entrepreneur will be able to negotiate the loan with the bank.

If, at the time of data sharing, the bank is not listed in the list of possible recipients, the entrepreneur must contact the bank branch and verify the forecast of adhesion to the system.

pronampe

Pronampe was created in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, to support micro and small businesses affected by the health crisis. In June 2021 the program became permanent and has recently been changed.

In its first year, the program provided more than R$37 billion in loans to 517,000 entrepreneurs. Last year, the value reached R$24.9 billion for 334 thousand entrepreneurs. In this new round, which runs between 2022 and 2024, the value offered should exceed previous years and reach R$50 billion.