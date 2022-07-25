Quantum flute makes photons move like never before

Quantum computing has been gaining more and more attention in recent years due to the extraordinary ability these devices have to perform never-before-seen calculations. But when we think of technologies in this sector, we usually imagine tools that, outside the quantum universe, interactions occur digitally. However, a group of scientists has developed a kind of “quantum flute”.

The study published in Physical Review Letters and on Nature Physics shows that the tool was able to make light move in ways never seen before. The device can open doors to building quantum computers with fewer errors and even recording memories using this science.

Like other tools of its kind, the “quantum flute” uses quantum bits, or qubits for short. They are basically the quantum equivalent of the bits used in traditional computing. While computational bits process information at either 0 or 1, qubits can be both at the same time. The great challenge of quantum physics, however, is to make these computers stable and reliable.

A new “quantum flute” experiment by physicists at the University of Chicago could point the way to a new quantum technology (Image: University of Chicago)

“Quantum Flute”?

But how did research develop a “Quantum Flute”? Well, the tool consists of a metal block with several holes, like a flute. These cavities are designed to capture photons at microwave frequencies.

David Schuster, a professor at the University of Chicago, explains that “you can send one or several wavelengths of photons through the whole thing, and each wavelength creates a ‘note’ that can be used to encode quantum information.” This is the similarity of the object to the flute.

light behavior

Photons don’t normally interact in nature, they normally just pass each other ignoring the existence of the “fellow”. However, using the qubit it is possible to make them react to each other’s presence and control with the flute notes allowed for never-before-seen interactions.

“At first, the photons do not interact, but when the total energy of the system reaches an inflection point, suddenly, everyone is talking to each other”, adds the researcher. “Typically, most particle interactions are one-on-one – two particles bouncing or attracting each other.” “If you add a third party, they are usually still sequentially interacting with one or the other. But this system makes them all interact at the same time.”

For now, scientists have only tested five notes at a time. However, in the future it may be possible to perform interactions with thousands of notes using a single qubit. “If you wanted to build a quantum computer with 1,000 bits and you could control all of them through a single bit, that would be incredibly valuable.”

