Rage Against the Machine: Security attacks Tom after being dribbled by a fan

A concert security guard has a mission to protect the musicians. But in a Rage Against the Machine performance, even that rule is turned inside out! In Toronto, on Saturday night (23), guitarist Tom Morello was attacked by a member of the team after a fan invaded the stage and managed to dribble the bodyguards.

The movement looks like an American football game, check it out:

See security attack on Tom Morello Fan dribbles bodyguards during Rage Against the Machine concert

According to Billboard magazine’s website, the band was performing the classic Killing in the Name when an unidentified fan took the stage. The security guard tried to stop the intruder, who jumped out of the way. So, who was in the crosshairs was Tom Morello, who was knocked out of the place of the presentation.

Vocalist Zack de la Rocha continued singing the song until he realized something was wrong with the guitarist. “Wait, wait,” repeated the musician, signaling his bandmates to stop playing.

As the Scotiabank Arena lights came on, Morello stood up and smiled to indicate to the crowd that he had not been hurt by the incident. As he returned to the stage, Zack de la Rocha took the opportunity to give a basic lecture to other possible invaders.

“For any funny guy who wants to try something like that, don’t even think about it. Sorry, we’re nice, we love you, but don’t do that”, warned Zack, while bassist Tim Commerford tried to understand what had happened.

Morello then signaled the band to play Killing in the Name from the start, and continued with the show as if nothing had happened.

Rage Against the Machine returned to performing early this month after an 11-year hiatus from taking the stage. Does this help to understand the excitement of some die-hard fans?