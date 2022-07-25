Rare cancer can be confused with hemorrhoids. Know 7 signs

Bowel incontinence and frequent trips to the bathroom can be warning signs for a rare type of cancer. Although the most common diagnoses associate these two symptoms with hemorrhoids, they can also be caused by anal cancer.

Cancer of the anus accounts for 1 to 2% of all colorectal or bowel tumors. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), it occurs in the canal and on the outer edges of the anus.

In an interview with The Sun, oncologist Pavel Vitek of the Proton Therapy Center in Prague warned that patients with anal cancer tend to experience hemorrhoid-like symptoms. According to the specialist, you need to see a doctor when you notice changes in the anus region that are not normal.

“These symptoms are often confused with more common and less serious diseases, such as hemorrhoids, but they should not be taken lightly,” said the doctor.

Among the most common symptoms of anus cancer are:

Bleeding when defecating;

Itching or pain near or inside the anus;

Small sores between the buttocks;

Presence of secretions in the anal region;

Problems controlling sphincter movements when defecating;

Constant trips to the bathroom to defecate;

Frequent diarrhea.

The specialist doctor also said that it is imperative that people are aware of these symptoms and put aside the embarrassment to seek treatment.

Among the risk factors for anal cancer are previous infections caused by the HPV and HIV viruses, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), being over 50 years old, practicing anal sex, being a smoker and living in poor hygiene conditions. Diagnosis is made after touch tests and tissue biopsy if anything that causes concern is found.

Treatment for anal cancer is guided by a proctologist or oncologist, and there is usually a combination of chemotherapy and radiation therapy for a period of 5 to 6 weeks. Surgery may also be performed to remove the tumor associated with medication intake.

