‘Real-life’ Chucky terrorizes US residents, photos go viral, and secret behind the mask is revealed

Has the live-action industry gone too far? A “real-life Chucky” doll has terrified residents of the town of Pinson, Alabama, in the United States. Images of the terrifying creature went viral on the web days ago, especially after the mystery behind the mask was uncovered… The story, which began with horror, couldn’t have had a more hilarious ending.

After seeing this Chucky walking down the street, Kendra Walden didn’t hide her fear of the curious apparition. She took pictures of what she saw and posted it on Facebook. In the end, the “little monster” was none other than Jackson Reed, a 5-year-old boy who ended up scaring his entire neighborhood. “Dear parents of little boy dressed as Chucky in Pinson. CATCH YOUR SON… I almost had a heart attack”said the resident. Look that:

Continue after Advertising

Despite the scare, Kendra told how she had fun with the story. “We took some pictures of him. We thought that was really funny.”, he added. The post had more than 50,000 likes, not to mention the 104,000 shares on the social network alone. With all the repercussion, many people were also surprised. “This is terrifying and brilliant at the same time”said a Facebook user. “Can you imagine seeing this in person?”, considered another profile. There’s a scare we’d rather avoid!

The boy behind Chucky

Britnee Reed, Jackson’s mother, spoke about the matter to broadcaster WDHN, an ABC affiliate. She was at work when she learned of the images. A colleague showed him the viral post and suggested how her son would definitely do something like this for the neighborhood. Until… surprise! It really was her son. “I zoomed in and said, ‘Oh my God, this is my son’”she recalled.

Continue after Advertising

Afterwards, Britnee called her mother, who was taking care of the boy. But her grandmother admitted that she herself had helped the boy put on the costume so he could conduct his “neighborhood watch”. With a security guard like that, nobody can get close anyway, right?

Britnee explained that Jackson wore the Chucky costume for Halloween, but since then, he still wears the special outfit around his house and the entire community. “That kind of is his personality”said the boy’s mother. “He dresses in different costumes throughout the week. He loves to make people laugh.”, added Reed. You can already say he’s a child cosplayer, huh? Because he’s already been successful all over the world!