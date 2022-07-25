Real-time location! See how to monitor someone with WhatsApp

O Whatsapp is the most popular chat app in the country. It has millions of active users who perform all kinds of activities on the tool on a daily basis, so it has already become part of Brazilian culture. The reasons for this are very clear, right? It allows you to send unlimited messages for free.

The application grew in Brazil precisely because it offers a essential which will only become more and more practical and personalized with the advancement of updates to which the application is submitted.

It is even difficult to remember a reality where people who communicated by message had to pay for it, as they were even charged a value for each text sent. Things these days are different!

We now have access to groups with hundreds of people who exchange infinite messages that can be sent in a minute. Audio, text, media like links, videos, photos… the options are endless.

The blue-green instant messaging app saw an opportunity to create a solution for people who needed such interactions but were held hostage by the phone companies and their abusive fees.

The arrival of change

As much as its premise was extremely simple at the time, in a short time the application conquered the public and fell in the taste of the population. Today it has grown to the point of becoming much more than a messaging platform.

The arrival of WhatsApp was so overwhelming that in a short time it completely replaced traditional messaging models. Therefore, the company soon sought to create innovations in several areas.

In addition to what we are used to, such as sending texts, some time later it became possible to send audios, images, videos and much more. The application did not stop there, as it continued to develop extremely out-of-the-curve features.

Now you can even send money via WhatsApp with each personal account having a direct link to the bank account of the people who should receive the amounts. Payments take place in real time.

real-time location

The application also allows the user to Share its location so that people determined by it can follow not only its path but also its every move. To do this, all you need is a cell phone with mobile internet and the device’s GPS is turned on.

Want to test? Go to a private chat and share your location. There will be three different period options for you to choose the one that best suits your needs and situation.