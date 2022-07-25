Reality contestant “Largados e Pelados” is found dead

–



| Photo: Reproduction / Social Media



A participant of the reality show of survival ‘Largados e Pelados’ died at the age of 35. Melanie Rauscher was found lifeless in the guest room of a house in Prescott, Arizona, on July 17. She had been called upon to take care of the homeowners’ dog while they were away. The information is from the TMZ website.

According to Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, the couple found Rauscher lying on the bed. To date, agents have found no evidence of a possible suicide or accidental death from drug use. They also did not identify clues that would point to a murder. Police officers are now awaiting the coroner’s report to understand the cause of Rauscher’s death and begin investigations.

Melanie participated with Jeremy McCaa on ‘Largados e Pelados’ in 2013. In the Discovery-produced show, two participants (usually a man and a woman) are left in a remote location without clothes, food, water or any other kind of supplies. The couple needs to survive in the midst of nature.

McCaa mourned his partner’s death on Facebook. “We had such great chemistry on the show, and she blossomed into a friendship that words cannot describe. Her laugh was unique. Her friendship was amazing. Even though we weren’t of the same blood, we were family. You were taken from us too soon. You will always be my Mel. I love you and I will see you again one day. The world has lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. So long, my Queen.”