Renan case, message from Leila Pereira and more: Palmeiras news

In order to keep readers informed with the main news from Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of news from Verdão.

Check out the main news from Verdão this Sunday (24):

victory in the Brasileirão

In a game for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras beat Internacional 2-1 this Sunday (24), at Allianz Parque (SP). Alviverde’s goals were scored by Gustavo Gómez and Gabriel Menino. With the victory, Verdão, who is the leader of the Brasileirão, reached 39 points.

Message from Leila Pereira

After the victory, President Leila Pereira left a message in a post on her Instagram profile.

“Game over at Allianz Parque. Another victory for Palmeiras, and our fans as always putting on a show! We move forward. Avanti Palestra”, wrote the president of Palmeiras.

Milton Neves detonates Verdão

In his column on UOL Esporte, presenter Milton Neves detonated Palmeiras, even with another victory in the Brasileirão. For him, the team led by Abel Ferreira is playing a “tiny ball”.

Renan case

Palmeiras defender, Renan ran over and killed motorcyclist Eliezer Pena last Thursday (22), was arrested, but managed to be released after bail. ifif it falls under article 121 of the Penal Code, if the process is classified as intentional homicide (when there is an intention) andjudged by the Jury Court, the player can face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Renan belongs to Palmeiras and was on loan at Red Bull Bragantino since the beginning of this season. But after the accident, the club decided that it will terminate the defender’s contract.

