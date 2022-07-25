Renan’s fatal accident may ‘repeat being run over’ by Marcinho. And he keeps playing before the trial. Not at Palmeiras – Prisma











São Paulo Brazil



Renan’s defense strategy didn’t work.



Lawyers defending the Palmeiras player, accused of being responsible for the collision that killed motorcyclist Eliezer Pena on Friday morning (22), released information that the athlete had not shown signs of intoxication at the police station in Bragança Paulista.

The news could be encouraging for the defender were it not for the fact that, without lawyers around, soon after the collision, he confirmed to the police that he had drunk gin at a party in Campinas. And that he had slept behind the wheel of his Honda Civic. That’s why his car went the wrong way, hitting Eliezer Pena’s 160cc motorcycle.

The shock was violent.

Eliezer’s death was immediate.

To make matters worse, Renan did not want to undergo the breathalyzer test at the time of the accident. She didn’t even allow blood to be drawn to measure the alcohol content.

The fatal accident happened at 6:40 am on Friday, after the athlete had been up all night. And to be returning from Campinas to Bragança, since he was on loan at Bragantino.

The exam that proved he had no traces of intoxication was done at 10:07 am.

The more than three hours between the crash and the test, plus the intake of lots of water, food and the fact that he was an athlete and young, could have contributed to possible traces of drunkenness disappearing.

The fact that his lawyers told him not to take the breathalyzer test as soon as the accident happened could have enormous weight in future judgment.

Renan paid BRL 242,000 on bail to obtain provisional release.

And he had his passport confiscated to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The defense’s attempt is for him to be tried for manslaughter, with no intent to kill, with a penalty of five to eight years. Because it is a primary offense, that is, without any previous crime, there would even be an expectation of a light sentence. And with the possibility of resources. The final sentence would take years.











With Renan being able to go free, and even playing, while the situation is not defined.

If the death of Eliezer Pena, 38, is classified as intentional homicide, the sentence could reach 20 years. But this is a very difficult hypothesis. The tendency is for him to be tried for manslaughter.

Renan may also have to respond to a civil suit by the motorcyclist’s family.

The case of Marcinho, a former player for Botafogo and Athletico Paranaense, is an example of what should happen to Renan. On December 30, 2020, he ran over, and killed, professors Maria Cristina José Soares and Alexandre Silva de Lima.

Didn’t help. According to reports published in Rio, he would have been drinking before the hit-and-run. He continued playing, was hired by Athletico Paranaense. Then dismissed. There was huge rejection on the part of the crowd because of the trampling. But he kept playing.

And he had even agreed to go, last month, to Paphos, a team from Cyprus. But the Rio de Janeiro court prevented him from leaving Brazil, as his case has not yet been judged.

Marcinho paid, however, R$ 200,000 to the teachers’ families so that there would be no civil lawsuit against him with a claim for compensation.

The player was charged with manslaughter.

This is the path that Renan’s defense intends to follow.

Including, as the trial will take years, with the player’s right to continue his career.











The direction of Red Bull Bragantino remains firm. He doesn’t even want the player to return to the club, despite being on loan from Palmeiras until December. Want immediate termination.

The defender has a contract with Palmeiras until 2025.

President Leila Pereira is the one who is most outraged by the situation.

He doesn’t want the athlete to return to the club. Despite having great market value.

According to the website specialized in transferring athletes Transfermarkt, Renan would cost around 9 million euros, close to R$50 million.

With 20 years and several passages by Brazilian youth teams, in 2021 he played in 41 matches for Palmeiras. His behavior off the field made Abel Ferreira leave him aside and recommend leaving the club. “To mature and learn to value Palmeiras”, an important adviser linked to the current direction told the blog.

But it all went wrong.

The management of Palmeiras wants to give full attention to the family of Eliezer Pena. Red Bull Bragantino is supporting a “virtual crowdfunding” for people to contribute financially to the victim’s family members.











The player’s lawyers say that Renan is very “shaken”.

The situation is complicated.

If it depends on Leila, the termination will be settled as soon as possible.

Neither Bragantino nor Palmeiras want to continue with the athlete…