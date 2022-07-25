RJ confirms 107 cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro

The State Department of Health confirmed 107 cases of monkeypox in Rio de Janeiro this Monday (25th).

There are 92 cases in Metropolitan Region I, which includes the capital; 12 in Metropolitan Region II; 1 in Serrana; 1 in the Lagos Region; and 1 in the Northwest of the state.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, with five deaths, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health counted, until the last day 21, 592 confirmed cases of the disease. The country is in the ranking of the 10 countries with the highest number of cases.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid.