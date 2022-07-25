Robot grabs and breaks child’s finger during chess championship

Last week, during a game of the “Moscow Open” chess championship in Russia, a robot specialized in the board game grabbed the hand of a 7-year-old boy, who had his finger broken by a machine.

According to Sergey Lazarev, vice president of the Moscow Chess Federation, the reason for the accident would have been due to the forward movement of the seven-year-old boy, as he would not have waited for the robot to finish the move. It was at that moment that the machine grabbed and ended up breaking the boy’s finger.

“There are certain safety rules and the child apparently violated them. When he made his move, he didn’t realize he had to wait first,” Smagin said. “This is an extremely rare case, the first I can remember,” explained Lazarev.

However, for him, although cases like these are rare, robot suppliers should rethink it. He also explained that the boy did not seem traumatized by the attack and continued in the championship, even with his finger in a cast.

Check out the moment below:

A chess-playing robot broke a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a tournament in Moscow, Russia, after the kid went for a swift move without waiting for the necessary time for the machine to complete its action.#Chess #THERE #Artificial_Intelligence pic.twitter.com/m8xmB76S9O — INDEPENDENT PRESS (@IpIndependent) July 24, 2022

