Rooster: Cuca makes a car trip from Curitiba to BH this Monday

Coach Cuca, expected in Cidade do Galo for his official presentation as Atlético’s coach, is making the journey of about a thousand kilometers that separate Curitiba and Belo Horizonte by car, this Monday (25). The information was confirmed by THE TIME Sports by a source linked to the alvinegra board. Cuca arrives to command Atlético until the end of the season and there is an expectation that he will be presented at the CT of Vespasiano this week.

It will be Cuca’s third visit to Galo. The coach was champion of everything with Atlético in 2021 with the conquest of the Triplet (Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro). It was also under Cuca’s command that Atlético won the Copa Libertadores title in 2013. Cuca left the technical command of Galo at the end of last year to dedicate himself to his family and, since then, he had not taken over any other club.

Cuca stated that, in order to respond to the call from Atlético’s board, he had to momentarily interrupt his personal projects. He returns to Cidade do Galo after seven months with the full support of the players, who also wanted his return.

With six trophies lifted by Atlético, the same number of conquests as Levir Culpi, Cuca is the most successful coach in the history of Galo, considering having lifted the most important cups.