Sailfish jumps out of water and pierces Florida woman’s groin – News

A 73-year-old woman suffered groin injuries when she was pierced by the long, sharp snout of a sailfish that jumped while friends of hers were fishing for it on a boat off the coast of Florida, local media reported on Sunday.

Katherine Perkins was hit while preparing to take a picture of the 100-pound fish caught by two of her friends and the animal jumped out of the water, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Both fishermen applied pressure to the woman’s wound as they returned to shore in the southeastern Florida town of Stuart.

The local press clarified that the event took place on Tuesday (19), but did not report the condition of the woman. The sailfish (Istiophorus), which inhabits the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, has, in addition to the long frontal tip, a sail-shaped dorsal fin and can reach up to three meters in length and weigh more than 100 kilograms.

Over short distances, the metallic blue sailfish is the second fastest fish in the sea after the mako shark, which can swim up to 124 kilometers per hour.



