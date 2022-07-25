“Salary of R$1 million”; after Chay’s departure, Botafogo knows how much he should pay for a 28-year-old attacking midfielder

O Bahia is trying to get the attacking midfielder Chay to defend the colors of Tricolor Baiano, as the player has no space in the Botafogo. In addition to the northeast, Sport, Cruzeiro and other teams also expressed interest in the arrival of the number 14 shirt, a highlight of the Series B in 2021.

Chay didn’t get space with coach Luis Castro and little by little he was no longer being used. With his departure imminent, after finalizing fate, the squad will have a spot in their attack, which should be filled by John Textor this season or in 2023.

One of the most talked about names in recent months is forward Vitinho, from Flamengo. The player has a contract with the rival until the end of this season, but he has already been warned that he will not be renewed and, with good offers, he can be negotiated in this window. The ex-Botafogo player can sign a pre-contract immediately.

According to information from the newspaper ‘O Globo’, the striker’s staff set a salary request of R$1 million to remain in Brazilian football. It is worth mentioning that the athlete has already played seven matches in the Brasileirão and cannot play for any team. In this way, the destination can be football abroad.