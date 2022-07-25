Samsung to launch new foldable phone in August; know what to expect – 7/25/2022

Traditionally, Samsung has two major launch events (called Unpacked) during the year. One in the first half, when it launches the Galaxy S (this year it was the Galaxy S22), and one in the second half.

The second half of the year edition will take place on August 10th, and this time the South Korean brand should launch new folding phones — at least one model is expected, most likely the Galaxy Z Flip.

The clue that the event should give details about an evolution of the Galaxy Z Flip family was given by Samsung itself. In a teaser published on the company’s social networks, a cell phone that opens and closes vertically is shown — unlike the Galaxy Z Fold, which opens and closes horizontally, transforming itself almost into a tablet.

Despite no direct mention in the teaser, rumors suggest that Samsung will also introduce new Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches and a new Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: New color and better cameras

Galaxy Z Flip 3 has an external display that helps you preview selfie Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

According to the website 91 Mobiles, which claims to have leaked product images, the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 should be available in a shade of light purple, known as Bora.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 must have many similarities with its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The differences, according to the website, are in the details.

Image leaked by the website 91Mobiles shows possible design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Image: Reproduction/91Mobiles

On the new handset, the buttons appear to be larger, and the bulge of the camera module is larger, indicating that Samsung should significantly improve the quality of the phone’s sensors.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most powerful today, up to 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

The screen should be 6.7 inches (about 17 centimeters) when fully open. On the outside, rumors indicate that the secondary screen will be 1.9 inches (about 4.8 centimeters). About the battery, leaks inform that it must have 4,400 mAh, and have a 25W charger.

As for the cameras, the Z Flip 4 should have three: a 50 MP main, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be sold in three versions:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB) – 1,080 euros (about R$ 6,063);

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB) – 1,160 euros (about R$ 6,512);

Galaxy Z Flip (512 GB) – 1,280 euros (about R$ 7,185).

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pen space and 1 TB of storage

Lucas Carvalho/Tilt Image: Galaxy Z Fold 3

On the part of the Z Fold, rumors show that the aesthetic changes compared to its previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, should be small.

Leaks indicate that the phone will have smaller edges, an area to store an S Pen and will be water resistant.

There are no big rumors about screen size (at least something around 7.6 inches – 19.3 centimeters – is expected for the external display), but there is great expectation that the phone will have a storage option of up to 1 TB (terabyte, or 1,024 GB), in addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor and 12 GB of RAM.

About price, there are not many details yet. But given that the previous model was sold in the US for about US$ 1,799 (about R$ 9,888), and in Brazil for about R$ 12,799, it is possible to expect a very salty value for the foldable.

Galaxy Watch 5: more battery

Alleged images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (left) and Galaxy Watch 5 (right) Image: Reproduction/91Mobiles

Samsung’s line of smart watches should win two models: Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The more sophisticated version, Watch 5 Pro, will not have a mechanical rotation mechanism (crown) around the screen, very common in previous Samsung models. The battery should last at least three days — which is a good number for smartwatches of this type; Apple Watches, for example, have an autonomy of up to two days at most.

The Watch 5, on the other hand, should have as a differential different types of bracelet colors, in addition to two size options, one of 44 mm and the other smaller, of 40 mm.

The two watches must have options with mobile connection (Wi-Fi or LTE), GPS and 5 ATM water resistance — meaning they can withstand a depth of up to 50 meters for up to 10 minutes.

According to Roland Quandt, from the WinFuture websitethese should be the prices of the Galaxy Watch 5: