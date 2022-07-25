Santa Cruz opponent in the knockout stage of Série D announces R$ 300 tickets for the return game | Holy Cross

Opponent of Santa Cruz in the first playoff of Series D, Retrô will charge a hefty price for the tricolor fans in the return match, scheduled for Monday, August 1st, at Arena de Pernambuco. In an interview with radio newspaper, the president of the club, Laércio Guerra, confirmed the values of R$ 300 and R$ 150 for visitors, with a load of 4 thousand tickets.
It is worth noting that in the final of the Campeonato Pernambucano, against Náutico, Retrô had charged R$ 100 in tickets for red-and-white fans. Timbu was champion, on penalties.
According to the president of Retro, this is a way to try to raise money at the box office this season finale.
“For the next game, we’ll have slightly higher prices. It’s our right. In the first game, the show is from Santa Cruz, and in the second game, from Retrô. And there, Santa Cruz fans will pay R$300 and R$ 150 for half-price” said Laércio Guerra.
– We understand that it is an important moment for Retrô and for Santa Cruz. And it’s a way of collecting. Football is a business and you do it with money. Santa Cruz has a huge crowd and I imagine it should go to the stadium and help Retrô complete the year – added the manager.
As the principal, Retrô fans will be entitled to tickets from the government program All with the Note, which allows the exchange of R$ 200 in invoices for a ticket. A minimum quota of 1,000 tickets are allocated to the club, each with a subsidized value of R$ 25.