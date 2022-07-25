Santos does not give up on Blondel, but sees difficult negotiation and looks at options

Santos has a tough battle with Tigre to sign Lucas Blondel. The Argentine club resists and the negotiation has alternated between almost closed and almost discarded in recent days.

Tigre valued Blondel at 2 million dollars (R$ 11 million). Peixe offered less for the 70% that Tigre has in the contract. And the Argentines are preparing a counterproposal.

The main problem is not the amount, but the form of payment. With no money available now, Santos suggests a down payment of 10% and the rest in four installments. Fish can even increase the amount offered, as long as the installments also increase. This is the current impasse.

Tigre will have a meeting between its president, vice president and directors tomorrow (25th) and promised a final position to Santos by Tuesday (26th). An alternative for Peixe is to negotiate with Atlético Rafaela. The Argentine club owns 30% of Blondel. That way, Santos could buy a smaller percentage of Tigre.

At 25 years old, Lucas Blondel is Tigre’s absolute starter and wants to be traded. He has already expressed this desire to the president and the coach and has a contract until 2025 with Santos. The Tiger, however, stretches the rope to the maximum.

Plan B?

Faced with this impasse by Blondel, Santos is looking for alternatives in the market. As journalist Venê Casagrande reported, Eric Meza, from Colón (ARG), is in the plans.

Meza is 23 years old and is also an absolute starter. Its market value is higher compared to Lucas Blondel, but Peixe would try to borrow with a purchase obligation.