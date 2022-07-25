Santos listens to Lisca, but focuses on looking for reinforcements in the direction

Coach Lisca participates in the meetings, but Santos focuses the search for reinforcements on president Andres Rueda and football executive Newton Drummond. Rueda has been more at CT Rei Pelé to take care of negotiations.

In a press conference yesterday (24), Lisca ‘cornered’ the search for Peixe by foreigners. Santos, in fact, has the main options outside Brazil, either for the lower price or for the quality analysis.

“Santos has been making a financial rescue since Rueda arrived. With perseverance and work, the president is recovering credibility and investment power. He is in tune with Newton. There are a lot of foreigners, but where are the Brazilians? Nothing against it, but there are very good guys in Serie B and some who are out who can return. We have to take care of that more. It was like that with the coaches too, with the laps of Mano, Cuca, Felipão. They are references for me”, Lisca opined.

Santos listens to Lisca, but prioritizes the opinion of the club’s intelligence department. If the technician’s appointment has the approval of the analysts, it can go ahead. Otherwise, the Fish will not bid.

That was the initial idea when Santos brought in Fabián Bustos, but Peixe gave in to the coach’s requests in the face of refusals of priorities in the market. That’s how the club brought in the contested Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo.

At the moment, Santos has difficulty negotiating for Lucas Blondel, from Tigre (ARG), and has Eric Meza, from Colón, as an option. Both are Argentinian. For the attack, the conversations with the Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez, from Los Angeles FC (USA), cooled down after the interest of Botafogo. In defense, Brazilian Willyan Rocha, from Portimonense (POR), is on the radar. The negotiations with Mario Fernandes and Diego Pituca were practically discarded.