Santos publishes an official note and takes a stand on the proposal and negotiations involving goalkeeper John

Santos spoke earlier this Sunday night (24) about the situation of goalkeeper John. He asked not to be listed for the match against Fortaleza, which also takes place on Sunday night (24), as he received a proposal from another Brasileirão team. Peixe visits Leão do Pici, in Castelão, for the 19th round of the national championship. Check out, in full, the official note released on the Alvinegro Praiano website:

“Santos FC informs that it has received a proposal from another team from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship for the transfer of goalkeeper John. The Santos club understands that the athlete wants to play, but evaluated the offer as low for its market value and promptly refused. Peixe intends to have John until the end of his contract, renewed on August 10 of last year, until December 2024. The Club also informs that the player asked coach Lisca not to be listed for this Sunday’s match, against Fortaleza, due to possible negotiation.”

São Paulo was the Club that had advanced negotiations with the 26-year-old archer, while Botafogo had been probing the situation. With the position published this Sunday (24), the player must continue at Santos, unless a new proposal arrives at Vila Belmiro and pleases the Board. Jhon had a lot of space in the season between 2020 and early 2021, when Alvinegro Praiano went to the Libertadores final.

At the time, under the command of coach Cuca, the player took turns with João Paulo in the goal. Afterwards, João Paulo established himself and is now captain of the team. In 2022, Jhon played only two matches: he was a starter in the classic with Corinthians, for the Brasileirão, and in the match against Universidad Católica, for the first phase of the South American. Due to the few opportunities, the athlete is interested in changing airs and Santos admits the possibility in this transfer window.