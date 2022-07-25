São Paulo announces new contract with Calleri | Sao Paulo

São Paulo announced this Monday that striker Jonathan Calleri has signed a new contract with the team, valid until 2025.

The bond fulfills a contractual obligation, which provided that the club should buy the player’s rights if he reached established goals.

Calleri had a contract with São Paulo until the end of this season, on loan from Uruguay’s Deportivo Maldonado. The agreement, from last year, established the obligation to purchase the athlete’s rights for US$ 3 million (R$ 16.3 million, at Monday’s quotation) if he participated in 30% of the minutes played by the team since his hiring. , In August.

This goal was already reached in May, during the Brasileirão dispute.

– I always say that it is a privilege to be loved by so many people in São Paulo. From the first moment here, in 2016, I felt the affection of the fans. I returned after five years and they always treated me the same way, with respect – said Calleri, to the São Paulo website.

– I am grateful to the fans for all the support during this period. I’m happy to be able to stay here longer, and let it be with titles, because my great desire is to be champion with the São Paulo shirt. I hope to represent the fans on the field in the coming years.

São Paulo will pay the US$ 3 million in three equal, annual installments starting next year.

Calleri is the main striker of Rogério Ceni’s team. This season, he has already made 40 appearances and scored 19 goals. He is the Brazilian’s vice-top scorer, with 10 goals scored – the last one came on Saturday, in a 3-3 draw with Goiás.

