São Paulo opens knockout week with an eye on the market and the DM | Sao Paulo

São Paulo is going through an important week both on and off the pitch. On Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), the team opens the quarter-final match of the Copa do Brasil against América-MG, in Morumbi. And it shares its attention with the transfer market and the medical department.

The board negotiates the arrivals of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, in a more advanced situation, and goalkeeper John, from Santos. The first would arrive under the support of sponsors, while the second appears as a market opportunity to increase competitiveness in the goal, which has a gap since the departure of Tiago Volpi.

Internally, the technical commission’s fight is to reinforce the squad for Thursday’s duel, with the improvement of pieces delivered to the DM. On Saturday, Ceni did not have ten athletes. He hopes to have the return of at least three pieces against América-MG.

Goalkeeper Jandrei and defenders Léo and Miranda will present themselves again this Monday with the expectation of working with the squad.

Jandrei was out of Saturday’s duel because he still had pain from a back trauma suffered in the match against Fluminense.

Léo and Miranda made physical transition at the end of last week and can work normally this beginning of the week. The return of the defender duo is seen as essential.

– I need to try them on the field (Miranda, Léo and Jandrei). We still have three training sessions, maybe on Monday and Tuesday I can have a better view of who I can count on – commented the coach.

The trio, if available, will start in the first duel with América-MG. The return match is scheduled for August 18, at 21:00 (Brasília time).

The Copa do Brasil carries two important weights for the club: financial and historical. The spot in the semifinal will yield a prize pool of R$ 8 million.

On the historical side, São Paulo seeks the unprecedented title of the most important knockout competition on the national calendar.

