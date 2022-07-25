São Paulo tries to sign goalkeeper John, from Santos; Botafogo monitors | football

São Paulo sought out Santos to try to hire goalkeeper John, who did not even travel with the Peixe delegation for the game against Fortaleza, this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. Botafogo is another interested in the player and monitors the situation.

John is João Paulo’s reserve and welcomes the possibility of having more space in other clubs. Santos, however, is still analyzing values ​​and internally discussing the possibility of releasing the goalkeeper, who has a contract until December 2024.

São Paulo currently has the boy Thiago Couto in the goal, since Jandrei is injured. In addition, he negotiated Tiago Volpi, who had been a reserve in the current season.

Botafogo has as one of the goals of the window to hire a young goalkeeper. The intention is to have an option for Gatito Fernández, who is frequently called up by the Paraguayan national team and, at 34, sometimes has to be preserved. Cariocas also monitor Mailson, from Sport, and Perri, from Náutico.

John during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Recently, Santos turned down a proposal from Estoril, from Portugal, for John. At the time, the club justified that it did not want to get rid of a goalkeeper considered important in the squad, and on loan.

When the team was managed by Fernando Diniz, last year, he took turns in the role with João Paulo and was a starter until he suffered an injury to his right knee that kept him out of the rest of the season.

The shirt 22 returned to the Santos goal after almost a year without playing and played a decisive role in Peixe’s victory against Universidad de Quito, in Ecuador, in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Then, he had another safe match against Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship.