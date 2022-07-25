SC confirms 3 new cases of monkeypox; WHO considered disease a ‘global emergency’ | Santa Catarina

The confirmation of the three cases was from the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive/SC). In the capital, the patients are two men aged 30 and 31. They have no travel history or contact with another suspicious person.

In Joinville, in the North, the infected person is also male and is 29 years old. The city hall detailed that he had contact with a patient in São Paulo about two weeks ago.

The three patients did not require hospitalization and are being followed up, Dive reported. In addition to the cases since Saturday, the others were confirmed on July 7 and 16 in Greater Florianópolis.

There are 20 cases reported in the state, eleven of which were discarded. Another four remain under investigation.

According to the WHO, this is an “extraordinary event”, which constitutes a public health risk through international dissemination, and potentially requires a coordinated international response.

How are the cases in Brazil and in the world?

Monkeypox has more than 16,000 cases reported in 75 countries, according to the WHO. The Ministry of Health counted, until Thursday (21), 592 confirmed cases in Brazil.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually causes skin rashes that spread over the body.

Here are the most common early symptoms:

fever;

headache;

muscle aches;

back pain;

swollen nodes (lymph nodes);

chills;

exhaustion.

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

