Scholarships of up to 100% for Brazilians to study in the USA; learn more about the program

Ohio University, one of the most famous and reputable institutions of Higher Education in the United States of America (USA), has open enrollment for courses that offer 100% scholarship to students. It is an ideal opportunity for Brazilians who want to acquire the experience of living abroad, enrich their curriculum and broaden their learning horizons.

How to get a 100% scholarship to study in the USA?

All people who are interested in the opportunity can apply digitally through the website of the Latin America Institute of Business (Laiob), which is laiob.com. The application period has already started and ends next month, on August 14, 2022. The trip and the selection process to distribute the 100% scholarships in the USA were in charge of the same aforementioned institute.

In all, there are four different options for short courses to gain access to the University of Ohio on a full scholarship. Check out what they are:

– Corporate Finance;

– Marketing Strategies and Management;

– Project management; and

– Management.

Each of the study options listed above will have a full scholarship, but will also offer two scholarships of 70% and others ranging from 30% to 50% off the tuition fee. The total amount of discounts has not been revealed at this time.

See too: Platform brings together more than 1,500 totally free professionalization courses; improve your resume!

Classes for Brazilian Scholars in the US Start in July 2023

Another important information is that the classes for the selected scholarship holders will only start in July 2023, that is, there is still a year of preparation until the beginning of the academic period.

For those who are looking for a similar opportunity, know that this offers the chance to study at a university with almost 200 years of tradition in North American territory. It is located in the city of Athens, in the homonymous state of the university, Ohio.

Each of the courses offered last only two weeks, as the Latin America Institute of Business specializes in short courses aimed exclusively at professional training. In fact, as its name suggests, it is an entity focused on Latin American citizens.

Prerequisites for access to scholarships

The first requirement is to be over 18 years of age and be attending or have already completed a Higher Education degree. Then, simply access the Laiob website (as previously mentioned), fill in the registration form and send the document with all the necessary data.

The following items will be evaluated:

– Level of English;

– Academic record;

– Personal experiences;

– Motivational data;

– Professional experience; and

– Performance in the interview.

The registered candidates will be evaluated between the 15th of August and the 2nd of September. The result will be available on September 5, 2022 on the institute’s website.

See too: 4 sites to make money through the internet; 100% home office work!