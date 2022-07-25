See how the actress’s 15th birthday party went

Last week, Bruna Marquezine asked for “pity” when she saw the album from her 15th birthday party circulating on social media. Today, the actress may be embarrassed to remember the celebration, but in 2010, she had the “princess night” (as she described it) that eleven out of ten girls dreamed of having.

Bruna, who had been emerging in papers teen on TV Globo, acting in soap operas such as “Desejo Proibido” and “Negócio da China”, he had a celebration worthy of the cover of a teenage magazine. In the presence list, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Carla Diaz, Sasha Meneghel, among other child stars. The prince? It was the heartthrob Caio Castro.

See the photo album of Bruna’s party and remember what happened in the 15 years of the actress.

three dresses

Bruna Marquezine wore three dresses at her 15th birthday party Image: Reproduction/Facebook Estúdioclassic FotoeVideo

Bruna chose to wear three dresses at the party: a long pink one with a shiny belt for the reception, a light blue strapless skirt with a ruffled skirt for the waltz and a short black one to dance to the drums from Grande Rio.

star guest list

Marina Ruy Barbosa, Poliana Aleixo and Carolina Oliveira enjoyed Bruna Marquezine’s party with Caio Castro Image: Reproduction/Facebook Estúdioclassic FotoeVideo

In one of the photos, it is possible to see Bruna Marquezine, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Polliana Aleixo and Carolina Oliveira dancing together with Caio Castro on the dance floor. But the guest list went further: Carla Diaz, Sasha Meneghel, Isabelle Drummond, Debby Lagranha and David Lucas were also present.

Even the writer Thalita Rebouças participated, covering the party for the extinct Video Show, which collected testimonies from some of the guests.

“May you succeed in everything you do and may God bless and enlighten you a lot”, Isabelle wished.

“We put up with each other every day at school and share secrets, confidences, one vent to the other and that’s it. I hope our friendship lasts, lasts, lasts. I love you”, declared Marina Ruy Barbosa.

Waltz with Caio Castro

Bruna Marquezine and Prince Caio Castro at the actress’ 15th birthday party Image: Reproduction/Facebook Estúdioclassic FotoeVideo

Caio Castro was the prince of Bruna and danced the waltz with the actress. He told the Video Show that he was the one who asked to play the role.

“She said: ‘My 15th birthday party is coming, I’m inviting you’. I said: ‘I’ll only go if I’m the prince’. Then, she looked at her mother: ‘What’s up, mother?’. Almost an invitation: ‘Let me be your prince?'”, said the actor, who was 21 years old at the time.

2010s song list

Photo shows list of songs chosen by Bruna Marquezine for the party Image: Reproduction/Facebook Estúdioclassic FotoeVideo

In one of the photos, you can see the songs chosen by Bruna to play at the party — a shower of nostalgia from the 2010s. Among the songs chosen are “Telephone” and “Video Phone”, collaborations between Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, “Rock That Body” by the Black Eyed Peas, “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” by Soulja Boy, “Set Me Free” by House Boulevard and “I Know You Want Me” by Pitbull.

Communion

Bruna Marquezine made communion during her 15th birthday party Image: Reproduction/Facebook Estúdioclassic FotoeVideo

The priest of the Parish of Duque de Caxias, the same one who baptized Bruna, gave the actress a blessing and, right at the beginning of the party, she made communion.

According to Istoé Gente, the party ended at 2:30 am and the guests received personalized sandals as souvenirs.

