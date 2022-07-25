The Beluga plane landed in Fortaleza this Sunday afternoon, 24th. Those who were at the Capital airport, around 3:30 pm this afternoon, could observe the arrival of the aircraft — which looks like a white whale with bright eyes and smiling.

The plane’s arrival in the Capital was scheduled to take place this Saturday, the 23rd, but due to some unforeseen circumstances the schedule had to be changed. The machine’s landing in Fortaleza is part of a strategic stop before heading to Campinas (SP), where it transports the ACH160 helicopter.

Beluga lands in Fortaleza: see photos of the arrival of the plane that looks like a whale: https://t.co/ofQ9Zcm5tG pic.twitter.com/5HyFIpCV3b Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — THE PEOPLE (@opovo) July 24, 2022

READ MORE| Beluga: understand why the plane is shaped like a whale

Earlier this afternoon, there were already reports from residents in the vicinity of the airport reporting a movement of people in the region. Curious about the arrival of the aircraft, some people even climbed a wall to observe the “whale plane”.

For the first time on Brazilian soil, the plane is parked in the yard next to the International Cargo Terminal. Anyone wishing to photograph or just see the aircraft is allowed to do so only outside the airport. There is still no information about the time he leaves for São Paulo.

Check out pictures from the landing:

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags