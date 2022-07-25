Series with Jason Momoa gets trailer at Comic-Con 2022; see highlights from last day | pop

THE San Diego Comic Con 2022 , one of the biggest geek culture events in the world, reached its fourth and final day this Sunday. Saturday was hot, with several announcements from the Marvel , including “Black Panther 2” and other highlights. Lost something? We count here!

During a storytelling panel this Sunday, Apple TV+ officially released a new trailer for the third season of “See”a series starring Jason Momoa (the protagonist of “Aquaman”). In production, the world lives in a post-apocalyptic period in which people are all blind. Everything changes when the protagonist’s children are born with normal vision and are fought over as weapons. The third phase of the series premieres on August 26 this year.

Another year of “Mayans MC”

the stars of the series “Mayans MC”spin-off of “Sons of Anarchy”, were on one of the panels and of the day and FX, the channel that shows and produces, announced a fifth season of the production. FX’s programming director, Nick Grad, was the one who brought the news to the fans. “Elgin James and his creative team, with its brilliant cast and partners, are gearing up for us to produce another season,” he confirmed.

Actor Jack Quaid, known for playing Hughie in the series “The Boys” and Richie in “Panic”, donned a mask of the villain of the horror franchise and circulated through the halls. And nobody stopped him! Look at him recording this:

In the wake of news from “Black Panther”, Funko revealed at Comic-Con that it is preparing a new line of dolls. Funkos were publicized and include characters such as Namor, the submariner; RiRi Williams (better known as Ironheart) and Attuma, the Atlantean warlord.

Like any pop culture event, visitors are committed to the production. This Sunday, a person with the cosplay of Lord Farquaadin “Shrek”, caused a good laugh when he appeared on stage, along with Duloc’s entrance symphony.