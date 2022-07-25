Silvio Santos will change the Saturday and Sunday grid of SBT

O SBT prepare changes for your weekend: Silvio Santos wants results and will move on Saturdays and Sundays.

Dissatisfied with the numbers achieved by Raul Gilthe veteran may lose a major chunk of their program to another product.

Octaviano Costa is on the radar and can be called upon for this mission.

As always, Silvio Santos is behind all these changes, which should also affect the station’s Sunday programming. Especially in the morning range.

Although these changes to the grid are scheduled for August, the tension is already very high among its contractors. After all, the decisions Silvio usually stir up Anhanguera.

By herself, Patricia Abravanel must follow the command of the Silvio Santos Program.

