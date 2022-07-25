Simaria talks about ‘practicing calm’ amid crisis with sister, Simone | celebrities



Simaria talks about ‘practicing calm’ amid the crisis with her sister, Simone – Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – Simaria Mendes, aroused the distrust of fans after publishing a small text on his Instagram last Saturday. In the post, the singer, who is going through a crisis in the duo in which she forms with her sister, Simone, spoke about the need to “practice calm”.

“The focus is to practice calm. Because it is from her that all creativity, love, light and all peace are born. Never count on disappointment because it will never disappoint you”, he said in the publication made amid rumors about the end of Simone & Simaria.

Since June, the singer has been away from the stage and recently unfollowed Simone on Instagram. In recent interviews, Simaria revealed that she would take a break from her career, as she felt controlled by her sister, who prevented her from acting authentically.

“(I used to hear) ‘shut up’, ‘don’t say that’, ‘don’t say that’… But, man, I’m 40 years old, I’m not going to shut up anymore. I’m going to say what I think is right. We won together, but it doesn’t mean that because we won together we have to die as a duplinha. Keeping respect, brotherhood, there’s no way to break it. It will always work out”, said Simaria about the professional relationship with Simone.