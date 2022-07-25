Singer Bebel Gilberto generates revolt by stepping on Brazilian flag

Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Daughter of composer Joo Gilberto, Bebel Gilberto caused controversy during a concert held in the United States. A video of the artist's performance, which circulates on social media, shows the singer receiving a Brazilian flag from the audience. Then she throws the object on the floor and steps on it, as if she were dancing samba.

She walks holding the flag and says: “I don’t like doing this because I’m not Bolsonaro”.

In the full version of the video, shared by the singer on social media, she even apologizes to the public after the protest.

“I apologize. Excuse me, Brazil. As a Brazilian, how could I have done that? It was an act of irresponsibility”, he said in English, before starting to sing the song “Bananeira”.

On social media, Bebel criticized the editing of the video, which only shows the part where she steps on the flag (photo: Nilton Silva/Disclosure)

dissatisfaction

On social media, Bebel criticized the editing of the video, which only shows the part where she steps on the flag. “Immediately afterwards, however, I realized that the flag also belongs to all Brazilians and I apologized to the public,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It was a thoughtless act of mine, because if I had had time to think it over, it would have occurred to me that I was giving the far right an image with which they could distill their disgusting hatred and false patriotism,” he said in the publication.

repercussion

The act was widely criticized on social media. “You are a disgrace to Brazil. Don’t come back,” wrote an internet user on Twitter in English. “Disgusting to watch!! You should be ashamed of yourself,” declared another netizen.

Candidate for deputy for Rio de Janeiro and former Secretary of Culture, Mrio Frias was another to speak out. “The Brazilian flag of Brazil, but some make a point of expressing how much they hate their own country,” he said on Twitter.

The councilor of Goinia Gabriela Rodart said that she will take the case to the Public Ministry. “I watched with dismay the video in which the singer Bebel Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque, disrespects our national flag”, she also wrote in her profile.