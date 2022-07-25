singer’s mother takes her grandson to his father’s concert, Murilo Huff

Dona Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, was one of the guaranteed presences today at the show of Murilo Huff, Marília Mendonça’s ex-boyfriend, in Goiânia.

She took the couple’s son, Leo, 2, who took the stage and posed in his dad’s arms.

Léo won the affection of his father and grandmother, who also took the stage alongside his ex-son-in-law.

Last Friday (22), the day Marília Mendonça would have turned 27, Murilo Huff made a post dedicated to the singer who died in November last year.

In a post on Instagram, the singer shared photos with the artist, claimed that the day ‘would be a little more difficult than the others’ and did not hide to miss having her by his side.

“Today is going to be a little more difficult than the others. That’s because today we would be celebrating a lot and anxiously waiting to arrive on Monday for the party that you probably would have planned. The person who liked birthdays the most I’ve ever met lol . It couldn’t be lukewarm, or more or less. Getting through this date without a whole week of celebration was impossible”, he posted, on Instagram.

He ended his demonstration regretting passing today’s date for the first time without Marília Mendonça, but highlighted knowing that ‘she is in heaven with a big party’.

Marília Mendonça’s mother takes Léo to Murilo Huff’s show Image: Eduardo Martins / Agnews