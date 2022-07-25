SINTEAL renews agreement with Unimed and obtains 50% discount on readjustment percentage

O Syntheal – Union of Workers in Education of Alagoas informs its members and affiliates who use the health insurance with UNIMED that, after exhaustive negotiation meetings with this operator, it managed to reduce from 35.28% to 17.64% – that is, , by 50% (FIFTY PERCENT) – the annual readjustment rate of the health plans covered by the aforementioned partnership. We also inform you that the readjustment percentage will come into effect in the August/2022 ticket. The annual adjustment is authorized by the National Health Agency (ANS) and is provided for in the agreement contract.

The president of Sinteal, Consuelo Correia, clarified that the union presented, in the meetings held with representatives of the health plan, counter-proposals of 7%, 10% and, finally, 15.5% (percentage presented at a meeting held on 12/ 07). On July 14, by letter, UNIMED presents a new proposal, of 17.64%, the final index agreed between the parties.

“Exactly as happened last year, when the escalation of inflation was already reaching us as a category, Sinteal, this time too, sought to defend every worker in education who is part of this health plan. Achieve a final reduction of fifty percent, in view of the first percentage of readjustment presented by UNIMED [de 35,28%], it was very important. Compared to plans similar to ours, with the same collective membership profile, the readjustment we closed had a much lower percentage,” said Consuelo.