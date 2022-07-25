Solar energy in homes should double by the end of the year, predicts association | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Solar energy generation in homes should double by the end of the year, predicts industry association

The rise in oil prices and the creation of a new legal framework for own generation from renewable sources accelerated the race for solar panels, and Absolar, an industry association, estimates that the installed capacity in homes should double this year.

Therefore, companies in this sector are already reinforcing inventories, anticipating the purchase of equipment and even expanding their distribution centers.

Anyone who installs their own solar generation system by January 7, 2023 will receive exemption from sectoral charges until the end of 2045. In addition to reducing the electricity bill, consumers who generate more energy than they consume can throw the surplus into the electricity grid and earn back the same amount in credits.

On average, the reduction in the light bill varies between 80% and 85% with solar energy. The return on an investment of between R$12,000 and R$15,000 can take four to five years. With the high in demand, companies that sell solar panels project an increase of up to 500% in revenue.

