Solar energy is the third largest source of energy in Brazil

THE solar energy became the third largest source of energy in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Solar Energy Association (Absolar). According to the data, it even surpassed thermoelectric power plants and energy using natural gas and biomass. Currently, solar energy is second only to hydro and wind power.

Read more: Does leaving the charger in the socket consume energy?

Absolar carried out a mapping of solar energy, and found 16.4 gigawatts (GW) of this type of energy in large plants and even in smaller projects, of its own production.

In terms of investments for the country, solar energy has already brought to Brazil more than BRL 86.2 billion, in addition to BRL 22.8 billion for public coffers and 479,800 jobs. These numbers have been accumulated since 2012, according to Absolar.

For the environment, the increase in the use of solar energy avoided the emission of around 23.6 million CO2, according to information from the association. Furthermore, according to Carlos Dornellas, who is director of Absolar, the price of electricity generated by solar plants can be ten times lower than that of emergency fossil thermoelectric plants or energy imported from other countries. These two are the most responsible for increasing the value of energy to the consumer.

According to Dornellas, “the source helps to diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing pressure on water resources and the risk of further increases in the population’s electricity bill.”

With the advancement of solar energy and wind energy, energy storage batteries are gaining space around the world, but it is still not so common in Brazil.