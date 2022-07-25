Sonia Abrão revolts with video of famous and detonates: “Coward”

Sonia Abram came out completely disgusted with a singer

In addition to being one of the main presenters in Brazil, Sonia Abram He is also very present on his social networks. So much so that this weekend, the commander of the program A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV!, decided to comment on a controversial video that has been taking over the internet.

In the images, Bebel Gilberto appeared stepping on a Brazilian flag. Disgusted, Sonia Abrão shared the video and described the scene as embarrassing: “I saw the video of Bebel Gilberto stomping the Brazilian flag in the United States, and it was the shock I needed so that my feeling of going downhill became a certainty! ”.

“I remembered the citizenship and courage of Elis, massacred for “dare” to perform at a show wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with our flag. They thought it was disrespectful, which was a tribute! But she resisted and was buried with her, to applause, because the love she felt for our land had overcome all criticism!”, Sonia Abrão shot.

The presenter continued to repudiate the attitude of the famous and said that this is not a protest and described the scene as rotten: “What a giant dignity of Elis! What rottenness in the act of Bebel! Alienated and cowardly! This is not protest, it’s slander! Whoever tramples our flag doesn’t deserve to step on our ground! Let it stay there!”.

