Spending by Brazilians abroad totaled US$ 1.1 billion in March, the highest value in more than two years | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Monday (25) that Brazilian spending abroad totaled US$ 1.1 billion in March this year.

The data are usually released every month, but the strike by BC servers, which lasted from April to July this year, delayed the release.

The result released on Monday represents the highest value for a month in more than two years. In January 2020, Brazilians spent US$1.44 billion abroad.

This was also the first time that Brazilian spending in other countries exceeded US$ 1 billion since the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the months following the beginning of the pandemic, the dollar soared, and flights to several countries were suspended. International borders began to reopen in 2021.

Despite the recovery, spending by Brazilians abroad has not yet reached a more expressive level, above the US$ 1 billion mark, which was traditionally seen before the pandemic.

Prior to Covid-19, expenses were typically above $1.3 billion, and could exceed $2 billion in peak season months.

In the first three months of this year, spending abroad totaled US$ 2.6 billion, against US$ 860 million in the same period last year.

End of restrictions and fall of the dollar boost international travel

Activity level and dollar

In addition to the pandemic, the expenses of Brazilians abroad are also influenced by other factors, such as the level of economic activity and the price of the dollar, used in international transactions.

Travel and hotel expenses, for example, are quoted in foreign currency. Thus, when the dollar is high, Brazilians end up spending more on these items.

After taking a break in recent months, the dollar rose again more recently, when it reached close to R$5.46.