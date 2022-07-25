Sportv journalist apologizes to Abel for criticizing comment

Journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur, from ‘Sportv’, used social media to publicly retract a comment made about Abel Ferreira. He apologized after criticizing, on the program ‘Exchange of Passes’, a statement by the Palmeiras coach about VAR.

I was very unfair to Abel Ferreira here. Reviewing the press conference, he was referring to subjective moves such as the Flamengo game. And not to the impediment of the game of Palmeiras. I’ll make the correction in a little while on Sportv. And I apologize for the error https://t.co/N8RgswdZO0 — Carlos Eduardo Mansur (@carlosemansur) July 25, 2022

“I was very unfair with Abel Ferreira here. Reviewing the press conference, he was referring to subjective moves such as Flamengo’s game. And not to the impediment of Palmeiras’ game”, he said. He added that he will also do the correction live on ‘Redação SporTV’. “And I apologize for the mistake,” he added.

Yesterday (24), after Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Inter, the Portuguese coach fired at VAR at the press conference. In the duel valid for the 19th round of the Brasileirão, technology annulled a goal by Murilo for a millimeter offside.

“I would like to ask where did they stop the frame [no lance do impedimento do gol de Murilo]. I just hope that this championship is resolved within the four lines. Both teams have to be protagonists, not a third. Let it be resolved by the teams on the pitch, not by VAR,” said the coach.

“I’m starting to see a lot of confusion with VAR. Goals that are validated and come back. VAR only has to come in when it’s something scandalous”, amended Abel.

Afterwards, he joked by asking if the video referee was the same as in the classic against São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil.

“I asked the referee if this VAR was the same as [jogo contra] the Sao Paulo. Depends where you stopped the frame. I ask whoever is at the head of this organization to make an effort. I don’t know if they’re tired either, because it really is a lot of game. They also have that right, but I hope the championship is resolved within the four lines”, concluded Abel.

In the Choque-Rei valid for the second leg of the round of 16 of the tournament, VAR did not draw the offside line in the play that resulted in the penalty suffered by Calleri. The penalty was converted and took the duel to a penalty shootout, which ended with the classification of São Paulo. After the confrontation, the CBF recognized the error in the software.

what Mansur said

“The way he referred to the VAR issue, for me he misinforms. He creates misinformation. ‘Oh, is VAR for when is it scandalous?’, it’s in relation to interpretation bids. Every goal is checked, and if there are any impediment… The protocol does not speak of impediment of ten centimeters or one. It determines that the line must be drawn”, exclaimed the journalist, in ‘Exchange of Passes’.

“The championship is being played under these rules. It’s a pact that everyone accepted at the beginning, playing with this software, with this type of offside check. Producing disinformation to create a victimization narrative doesn’t contribute anything”, concluded Mansur.