Still in ICU, “relic hunter” health worsened in 2020

The health of Frank Fritz, former star of the reality show “Relict Hunters” (History channel), began to deteriorate in 2020, during the pandemic.

Frank, 57, has been hospitalized in the US since last Thursday (21), after suffering a stroke (or stroke).

All that is known is that, until yesterday, his condition was serious and that he was in the ICU. There is no information about the hospital where he was admitted, nor about who helped him. Frank currently lives in Davenport, a city in the State of Iowa.

Some North American TV sites even said that doctors “fight to save their lives”, but none of this has been confirmed.

The snotty “hunter”

Frank became known for 21 seasons of “Hunters” (he’s on 22nd) as the grumpy sidekick to Mike Wolfe (who lives in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee).

For those who don’t know, it’s a reality show (created by Wolfe) that shows the duo “hunting” for antiques and trinkets throughout the interior of the USA (and even in Europe).

It’s one of the biggest audiences for History around the world (only behind “Aliens from the Past”).

Surgery and dismissal

Two years ago, in the midst of a pandemic, Frank had to undergo back surgery. In some episodes he even talks about the problem with Wolfe.

Even before that, he had already started a treatment to modify his diet and revealed that he had lost almost 20 kilos.

He spent months away to recover from the surgery. When he would return, around May of last year, he learned that he had been fired by Mike Wolfe, who owns the “format”.

possible depression

After the dismissal, Frank decided to vent and reveal some “rotten” reality, which has always been pointed out as a “fake”, “armed” program.

First, Fritz told the British tabloid The Sun that, from the time he was operated on until his recovery period, Wolfe never called him asking about his condition.

“It’s like you’re just being treated like a number,” not a friend, he declared. “I never heard him say even four nice things to me.”

partner lies

In the same interview, he also revealed a lie from his partner, repeated in several episodes: that he and Mike were childhood friends.

After that, it is only known that he went on to face (or have worsened) depression.

“I was never friends (and I didn’t even study) with him in childhood. I’m not a liar, I don’t know how to lie”, he said.

Who revealed the hospitalization of Frank Fritz was precisely his partner, on Instagram.

