Stray is so short that players break up and ask for a refund from Steam

Without a doubt, Stray is the game of the moment. Since its debut earlier this week, it has done nothing but garner critical and financial success. In fact, it is already the biggest release from publisher Annapurna Interactive, something that is reflected in its record of concurrent players on Steam surpassing even Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn release.

However, it is precisely on this platform that some players take advantage of a technicality to play the title without spending a single penny. Worst part? It’s totally within the rules.

In case you didn’t know, Stray is an exploration and puzzle-solving game that puts us in the shoes of an adorable orange kitten. It’s a very interesting sci-fi adventure, but it’s undeniable that it is also very short; it is possible to finish it between 4 and 5 hours if we proceed with measure.

As expected, many players are trying to finish this game as quickly as possible. In fact, there is a trophy that is obtained by finish the campaign in less than 2 hours.

As reported by Tarreo, it appears that some people are trying to get to the end credits as quickly as possible to request a refund on PC. How is this possible? What happens is that Valve’s platform allows users to request their money back if certain conditions are met.

The Steam system indicates that players will be able to request a refund within 2 weeks of purchase and if it does not exceed 2 hours game; Otherwise, the refund will be invalid.

With that in mind, it seems that some people take advantage of this technicality of the platform to terminate Stray before the payback period ends and get their money back. As we anticipated, it is a practice within the rules that some people consider unethical. Surely the best thing you can do is financially support the developers who worked on a game you really liked, right?

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think taking advantage of Steam’s refund system is morally questionable? Let’s read you in the comments.

Stray is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. It is marked as a temporary exclusive, and at the end of the term it will be able to arrive on Xbox. We remind you that Annapurna Interactive is a great partner of Xbox Game Pass.