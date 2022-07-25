Stray’s mod replaces a cat with a dog

And not just any dog, but a French Bulldog

Stray, the indie game of the moment, has been attracting the attention of players for its unusual proposal, beautiful visuals and differentiated gameplay. But not everyone is a fan of cats. If you prefer dogs, don’t worry: a mod called “Happy Puppy”, created by modder Chris Rubino, is making waves in the Nexus Mods community.

The modification, made for the PC version of the game, replaces the cat model with a French Bulldog dog, including barking instead of meowing. The game works very well, because the dog is the same size as the cat. However, the animal’s animations remain the same as a feline’s.

Since no breed of dog has the same agility as a cat, then it becomes funny to see a Bulldog jumping so far and scratching carpets and walls. But apart from these details, the mod is really worth testing.

To install the mod just download the file of only 2.2MB, named Hk_project-WindowsNoEditor_HappyPuppyand put it in the folder Stray/Hk_project/Content/Paks. To uninstall, just delete the same file.

Created by French developer BlueTwelve Studio and distributed by Annapurna Interactive, the game has been making waves since its release. In the plot, a cat gets separated from the pack and ends up in an abandoned city populated by robots. Your objective is to look for a way to return to the outer surface, but for that you will have to face unexpected challenges.

– Continues after advertising –

Stray is available for PC and PlayStation consoles. Check out our review below.

REVIEW | Stray is beautiful and friendly, but the hype leaves the feeling that something was missing

BlueTwelve’s title is original in its proposal, but it delivers a short gameplay with many repetitions



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Eurogamer