Study demonstrates effect of psychological stress on cancer treatment – 07/25/2022

The novelties brought by scientific research allow us to improve treatments for various types of tumors, not only with more efficient clinical results, but with fewer side effects and negative impacts on the patient’s daily life.

In June, during the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Chinese researchers presented a study that sought to trace a correlation between psychological stress, quality of life and the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatments in lung cancer, whether locally advanced or metastatic. .

The basic premise for carrying out the analysis is that theoretically psychological stress, whether due to depression or anxiety, activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and also the sympathetic nervous system. This activation, in addition to increasing the production of stress hormones, has immunosuppressive properties, that is, it decreases the activity of the immune system.

This study evaluated 77 patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, using a depression and anxiety questionnaire, comparing patients who had these states present versus those who did not. The objective was to analyze some correlation in terms of prognosis.

The result showed that psychological stress, whether due to anxiety, depression or both, was clearly related to a worsening in quality of life. In addition, the treatment response rate was lower — 35% for those who had psychological stress versus 63% for those who did not; progression-free survival was also lower in this group with psychological distress.

In the analysis of progression-free survival, patients with stress — depression or anxiety — had a 2.7 times greater risk of a worse outcome than those without a diagnosis of psychological changes. In these psychologically stressed patients, cortisol levels were elevated compared to those without this state.

With these results, the study gives an important indication: through increased cortisol levels and also in epinephrine levels, that patients who have anxiety or depression, in addition to having a worse quality of life, may have a worse prognosis in treatment. immunotherapeutic agents, due to their immunosuppressive effect.

This fact demonstrates the importance of treating these symptoms from the beginning of treatment, reinforcing the importance of evaluation and the work of the multidisciplinary team in the management of symptoms, not only to guarantee quality of life, but also for a better evolution of these patients.