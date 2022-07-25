Study reveals the 7 habits to avoid a stroke. Meet them!

Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) is caused by lack of blood circulation in the brain. It can cause blockage of blood vessels, ischemic stroke (the most common type of stroke), or rupture of the vessel, called hemorrhagic stroke. Approximately 100,000 people die each year as a result of stroke.

There are several factors that increase the risk of having a stroke, most are related to lifestyle and diet. The Journal of the American Heart Association published on July 20, a survey in which it reveals habits that prevent stroke.

The result came from the study of 11,568 adults, aged between 45 and 64, who were observed for 28 years. Scientists performed analyzes by cross-referencing individuals’ health information. In this way, it was possible to define seven habits that reduce the chances of suffering a stroke.

7 habits that prevent stroke

Have a healthy and nutritious diet

The rational control of the food consumed is extremely important in the prevention of stroke. Ingesting sources of proteins, vitamins and minerals are also great in combating other possible diseases and strengthening the body in general.

be at ideal weight

The proper weight depends on factors such as height, bone mass and age. But, people with a balanced Body Mass Index (BMI) have less risk of having health problems like high blood pressure and diabetes, main factors that cause stroke.

do exercises

Aerobic activities, weight training or other sports are important for health. They promote well-being, decrease the risks of diabetes, anxiety and stroke.

avoid smoking

Getting rid of the smoking habit or avoiding it helps to lower the risks. It is estimated that about 20% of stroke cases are related to smoking.

Avoid excess sugar

Eating a lot of sugar, white flour-based carbs and being sedentary raise blood glucose levels as they affect insulin. To avoid the risks of suffering a stroke, it is important to keep your blood sugar levels under control and avoid obesity and other related problems.

not have high blood pressure

The problem of having high blood pressure is directly related to the risks of stroke. That’s because hypertension attacks blood vessels, damaging the functioning of some organs, such as the heart, kidneys and brain.

The regular practice of physical exercises combined with a balanced diet reduces the chances of having high LDL or “bad” cholesterol. Since the excess of this cholesterol causes the formation and accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries, they increase the risk of stroke by hindering blood circulation.