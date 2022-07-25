Superbugs: Woman discovers natural treatment and saves husband in coma

Superbugs! The woman’s love and her knowledge of Science saved the life of her husband, who was hospitalized, with his days numbered, according to the doctors. Tom Patterson was dying in a US hospital from a massive bacterial infection he contracted during a trip to Egypt.

But Steffanie Strathdee, an infectious disease epidemiologist, did not accept the prognosis and promised that she would not give up looking for a way to cure the great love of her life.

After scouring mountains of medical research, she finally found something that gave her hope: phage treatment. Phages are mature viruses that literally eat bacteria.

The promise with him “unconscious”

His wife Strathdee spent agonizing months in bedside vigil at the UC San Diego hospital in 2016, where she served as associate dean of global health sciences.

“I said, ‘Honey, we’re running out of time. I need to know if you want to live. I don’t even know if you can hear me, but if you can hear me and you want to live, please shake my hand.’ I waited and waited, and all of a sudden, he squeezed really hard,” he told CNN International.

From that moment on, Strathdee was determined to find a cure — even if it meant turning conventional disease intervention on its head.

Race against time

Strathdee reached out to the Tbilisi, Georgia, researcher whose work she found online and found that while the protocol is unconventional, long-term studies conducted in the US and abroad have already indicated that the natural treatment has shown promising efficacy in some cases.

However, with over 10 million trillion trillion unique phages on the planet, identifying a handful that specifically fed on the Acinetobacter baumannii that afflicted Tom was a similar task to finding a tiny star in a huge galaxy.

The deadly superbug is nicknamed Iraqibacter because wounded combat troops have sometimes contracted it in Iraq — and it ranks first on the World Health Organization’s list of dangerous pathogens.

how did you get it

Undaunted, Strathdee quickly began making contacts to give Tom the treatment he desperately needed to survive.

His first task was to appeal to scientists to track and purify phage samples that fed on the specific strain of bacteria that was killing Tom.

Texas A&M University biochemist Ryland Young, who has been tracking phages for more than four and a half decades, was eager to help. US Navy researchers soon signed up for the mission as well.

Strathdee’s request to the FDA to expedite a “compassionate use” order allowing doctors to implement an experimental treatment was granted in record time.

Three weeks later, Tom was injected with his first intravenous dose of a purified “phage cocktail” from the Texas A&M team.

As it had no ill effects, he received his second intravenous dose, courtesy of the US Navy, two days later.

The miracle

The miraculous results were like something out of an episode of House (minus the rebellious character Hugh Laurie, of course).

Not long after his second phage IV boost, Tom, who had passed into a coma, was able to lift his head and kiss his daughter’s hand.

Tom Patterson is believed to be the first US patient with a systemic superbug infection to be successfully treated via intravenous phage therapy.

Taking the treatment to others

Since Patterson’s recovery six years ago, together with Dr. Robert “Chip” Schooley, the eminent infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego who led her husband’s care, Strathdee opened the Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics (IPATH), a facility that treats and advises patients afflicted with resistant infections. to medicines.

With Schooley about to launch clinical phage trials on the insidious antibiotic-resistant bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa that is associated with cystic fibrosis, Strathdee is also working to establish a “phage library” around the world in hopes of streamlining the process of obtaining, purification and cataloging of an infection-specific phage collection.

Happy life

While there are lingering and sometimes debilitating effects from his battle with the superbug, Patterson is currently living a happy and productive life, for which he and Strathdee are deeply grateful.

“We are not complaining! I mean, every day is a gift, right?” Strathdee told CNN.

“People say, ‘Oh my God, all the planets had to line up for this couple,’ and we know how lucky we are.”

To learn more about this couple’s incredible story, read their memoir at: The Perfect Predator: A Scientist’s Race to Save Her Husband From a Deadly Superbug.

